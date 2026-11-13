Taylor Fritz reaches the final in Stockholm

Taylor Fritz reached the final of the hard-court tournament in Stockholm after defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2. The semifinal lasted a little over an hour.

The American, who is ranked No. 10 in the world and is the top seed, did not drop a set to his opponent. Fritz won both matches he played on his way to the final after reaching the quarterfinals without playing due to Holger Rune’s withdrawal because of an injury.

The match in Stockholm was the ninth between Fritz and Musetti at the professional level. The American recorded his fourth victory over the Italian, who is the No. 3 seed and ranked 25th in the world.

In the title match, Fritz will face Thiago Agustin Tirante. The Argentine is ranked 51st in the world and will face the top seed in the tournament final.