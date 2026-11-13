Maritsa Maintain Perfect Run in NLV, CSKA Keep Pace with Leaders

Bulgaria’s women’s volleyball champions Maritsa (Plovdiv) recorded another convincing victory in the National Volleyball League. In a sixth-round match, the Plovdiv side secured a commanding 3–0 (25:8, 25:11, 25:13) win over Deya Sport (Burgas) at the Stroitel Hall.

The hosts asserted their superiority from the opening minutes and quickly built a 9:2 lead in the first set. By the end of the set, the Burgas side had managed to score only six more points, while Maritsa took the lead after winning 25:8. The champions maintained their high tempo in the second set, once again leaving no doubt about their superiority – 25:11.

The third set also unfolded under the control of the “yellow and blue” side. They controlled the events on the court and wrapped up the match without difficulty at 25:13. As a result, Deya Sport suffered its fifth consecutive defeat in the championship.

Maritsa remain the sole leaders in the standings with a perfect tally of 15 points. The Plovdiv team have won all five of their matches without dropping a single set.

CSKA also celebrated a straight-set victory in the other match of the round, played at the Stroitel Hall. The Sofia side defeated the league’s other representative from Plovdiv – Maritsa 2022 – 3–0.

The “Reds” enjoyed a clear advantage throughout the match and did not allow their opponents to cross the 20-point mark in any of the sets. CSKA won the first set 25:12, the second 25:16 and the third 25:17.

Following this victory, the Sofia side now have 14 points and occupy second place, just one point behind leaders Maritsa. Maritsa 2022, meanwhile, registered their fourth defeat of the season in six matches and remain seventh with six points.