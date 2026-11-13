Dimitar Iliev made a playful comment about the Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) veterans after their 5:0 victory over city rivals Botev in a State Championship match. Under a post about the game, the Black-and-Whites legend wrote: “Wasn't it 6..? I'm not satisfied”.

Lokomotiv secured the convincing victory with a hat-trick from Yavor Vandev. Hristo Zlatinski and Stefan Salamanov added one goal each, while the result left the Black-and-Whites with five goals against Botev's team.

With his remark, Iliev referred to the biggest victory in the history of the Plovdiv derby. On November 28, 2020, Lokomotiv defeated Botev 6:0 at the stadium in Lauta Park, with Dimitar Iliev among the squad's iconic figures.

Iliev is a former Lokomotiv captain and the winner of the “Footballer of the Year” award for 2019 and 2020. His comment was published after the veterans' match, in which Vandev became the team's top scorer.

Following their victory over Botev, Lokomotiv's veterans are expected to face Metalik (Sopot) in the regional final of the tournament. The exact date and time of the match have not yet been announced.

Sources: marica.bg, plovdiv24.bg, bnrnews.bg