Hamilton Warns Ferrari: I Won’t Stop Pushing for Change Until We Bring the Title Back!

Lewis Hamilton has no intention of compromising on his ambitions at Ferrari. The seven-time world champion is adamant that he will continue to push for the necessary changes at the Scuderia and maintain high standards for as long as he remains part of the legendary Italian team. The Briton believes that, through a united effort, the team can return to the top as early as next season.

Ferrari’s return to the ranks of Formula 1’s leading forces was one of the main reasons Hamilton left Mercedes and accepted the challenge in Maranello. The Italian team, however, has been waiting a long time for a new world title. The last driver to win the championship in a red car was Kimi Räikkönen in 2007 – the season in which Hamilton made his Formula 1 debut. Among constructors, the Scuderia’s last triumph came in 2008.

The Briton’s first campaign with the Italian team proved exceptionally difficult. For the first time in his career, he finished an entire season without a single podium appearance. In 2026, however, his performance improved significantly, and for a certain period he even looked like a genuine contender for the world title. After the summer break, his pace was not sufficient to remain in the fight for first place, but Hamilton is now involved in the fiercely contested battle for second in the final standings.

With three races remaining in the championship, the Briton is fourth, just one point behind George Russell and 17 behind Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, tensions at Ferrari increased following the incident between teammates Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Mexico City. Their collision denied the Scuderia the chance to achieve what had appeared to be a certain one-two finish.

Hamilton is aware that his arrival in Maranello represents a significant change to the established balance. Leclerc has been part of the Ferrari family for years, came through the team’s academy and has nine victories for the team. The Monegasque has built a strong position within the Scuderia, but the Briton stresses that he has always sought a professional and positive relationship with his teammate.

„He has been part of this team for eight years, has nine wins and his position here is extremely strong. I knew I was facing a serious challenge, but I have always treated him with respect. I put a great deal of effort into building a good relationship with Charles so that we could preserve harmony and work as a united team,“ Hamilton commented.

The Briton acknowledges that his character and way of working can create tension within an already established structure. He does not intend to change his approach, however, as he is convinced that only constant pressure and a willingness to implement reforms can lead Ferrari to the desired results.

„It is not easy when a figure like me joins the team, because I am outspoken and constantly push for change. I raised a number of questions and requested adjustments, and I will continue to do so. As long as I am here, that will not change. I came here to win. To achieve that, everyone has to row in the same direction, at the same pace and with the same strength. The pressure has to be mutual so that we can develop. I sincerely believe that next year we can fight for the world title,“ the world champion said.

Hamilton is already actively involved in the development work on the future car. He maintains contact with the heads of the departments responsible for aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics, with the aim of preserving the current car’s positive characteristics while eliminating weaknesses in specific details.

The driver also expressed confidence in the work of the specialists responsible for the power unit. In his view, all departments at Ferrari must act in coordination if the team wants to fight for Formula 1’s most coveted honours once again.

Hamilton’s message is clear – he did not arrive in Maranello simply to end his career in the legendary red uniform. His goal is to help Ferrari end its long wait for a world title, and to achieve it, the Briton has no intention of abandoning his high standards.