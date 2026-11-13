Messi could return to the Monumental in January

Lionel Messi could return to the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires in January 2027, when Inter Miami and River Plate are preparing a preseason friendly.

If the match takes place, Messi will appear before the Argentine public wearing his club team's jersey. The Monumental holds special significance in his career, as it was there that he played his last match for Argentina's national team.

Argentine newspaper Clarín reports that the match is being prepared for January 19, 2027, while stressing that the fixture is still awaiting official confirmation from Inter Miami and River Plate.

This means that, for now, the opponents, venue and period in which the match will be held are known, but not the final schedule. The kickoff time, ticket prices, method of sale and television broadcasting details have also not been announced.

The names expected to take part in the friendly include Lionel Messi, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Nicolás Otamendi and Thiago Almada. The lineups, however, will depend on the clubs' final decisions and their preparations for the new season.

The organizers plan for the event to include additional activities for supporters, rather than just a football match. Details about the program and tickets are expected to be published through the official channels of Inter Miami and River Plate.

For Messi, this would be his first return to the Monumental since his last appearance there with the national team, but this time as an Inter Miami player. The match would give Argentine fans the chance to see him once again at one of the country's most significant football venues.