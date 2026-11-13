Emmanuel Macron wants Arsène Wenger to head FIFA

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered his support for a potential bid by Arsène Wenger to become FIFA president. The French head of state has contacted the 77-year-old coach in an attempt to persuade him to enter the election against the current head of world football’s governing body, Gianni Infantino, The Telegraph reports.

According to the publication, Macron is ready to seek support for Wenger from other heads of state and government as well. So far, however, the former Arsenal manager has not made a final decision on whether to submit his candidacy.

The deadline for nominations is 18 November. If Wenger runs, he will face Infantino, who has already announced his intention to seek a new term at the helm of FIFA. The election is scheduled for 18 March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco.

The African vote could prove decisive

Macron’s possible active role in the campaign is causing concern, as there is anti-French sentiment in several African countries. This could make it more difficult for Wenger to secure the support of local football federations.

Africa is one of the key regions in the election for FIFA president because of the number of national associations taking part in the vote. Therefore, Wenger’s potential candidacy will depend not only on the support of European representatives but also on his ability to attract federations from outside Europe.

Wenger works for FIFA as head of global football development. Before that, the Frenchman spent more than two decades at the helm of Arsenal, with whom he won three English league titles. His decision on whether to enter the race must be made before the deadline for candidacies expires.