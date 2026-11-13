Rick Macci: Sabalenka has lost her playing identity

Aryna Sabalenka has lost her playing identity, and that explains some of her current problems, believes Rick Macci – the former coach of sisters Venus and Serena Williams. The Belarusian is a former world No. 1 and the winner of four Grand Slam titles.

“She lost her playing identity,” Macci said in a comment on social media. According to him, Sabalenka is currently looking for solutions and is increasingly leaving her usual comfort zone.

Macci draws attention to several changes in Sabalenka’s game. In his words, she is coming to the net more often, using slice shots and resorting to drop shots. He believes these elements can be useful in specific situations, but should not become the primary way of staying in a rally or in the match.

The former coach of the Williams sisters also points to a change in the tennis player’s first serve. According to him, the increased use of spin on her opening shot is difficult to explain, as Sabalenka possesses a powerful and effective serve.

According to Macci, the tactical changes are already affecting Sabalenka’s psychological state as well as her footwork. He believes she needs to control the baseline again, set the pace and manage the match regardless of how the score develops.

Macci is adamant that Sabalenka can return to her previous level. However, he declined to predict when that will happen.