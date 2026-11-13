Germany beat Serbia in Belgrade

Germany beat Serbia 3:1 away in Belgrade to record its second win in Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League. The hosts finished the match with nine players, while the defeat was their fifth in five games.

The visitors made a strong start and took the lead as early as the 3rd minute. Srđan Babić attempted to deflect a cross in the six-yard box, but the ball ended up in his own net.

Germany doubled its lead in the 14th minute. Following a shot by Kai Havertz, the Serbian goalkeeper parried the ball, but it fell to Florian Wirtz, who took advantage of the situation and scored.

Serbia failed to register a shot on target against Marc-André ter Stegen before the break. After the interval, the German team continued to control the course of the match.

In the 50th minute, Brajan Gruda received a pass from Joshua Kimmich and made it 3:0 with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Serbia pulled one goal back six minutes later. Babić scored at the correct end this time, but the goal did not change the course of the match.

In the 76th minute, substitute Vanja Dragojević was sent off with a straight red card for a serious foul. Late in the match, the hosts were reduced to nine men after Andrija Živković was sent off in the 89th minute for unsporting behaviour.

In Group A2, Germany remains in contention for the top positions alongside the Netherlands and Greece. In the final round on 16 November, Germany will host the Netherlands, while Greece will welcome Serbia.