World Boxing Council Maintains Sanctions Against Russia and Belarus

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has maintained its sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The decision was announced during the organization’s 64th annual congress, which is being held in Acapulco, Mexico.

This was reported by Alina Shaternіkova, vice president of the National Professional Boxing League of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian Boxers Remain Excluded from the Rankings

“The World Boxing Council is maintaining its sanctions against the aggressor state and the accomplice state. The decision was made and announced at the annual world congress, which is currently being held in Acapulco,” Shaternikova wrote.

The WBC’s position means that representatives of Russia and Belarus continue to be excluded from the organization’s official rankings and cannot compete for world titles sanctioned by the council. The Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform” also reported that professional bouts held in the territories of the two countries are not sanctioned by the WBC.

The initial decision was adopted on November 6, 2022, at a meeting of the WBC Board of Governors, also in Acapulco. At the time, the organization announced that the measures would remain in force until normal boxing activity was restored in Ukraine or until the Board of Governors conducted a new assessment of the situation.

The WBC left open the possibility of considering individual cases involving athletes from Russia and Belarus who permanently live in other countries, hold citizenship of another country, or have publicly rejected Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Decision Comes Amid Changes in International Boxing

The confirmation that the sanctions will remain in place comes amid differences among international boxing organizations over the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. In 2026, some bodies began reviewing their restrictions, while the WBC maintained its existing policy.

The WBC’s annual congress in Acapulco is being held from November 8 to 13. By the end of the forum, the organization had not announced any change to the conditions for including Russian and Belarusian boxers in its rankings or allowing them to compete for world titles.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, thegaze.media, sport.rbc.ua