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Sports on TV on Saturday (14 November)

Sports on TV on Saturday (14 November)

Bulgaria’s basketball game against Spain is the highlight of the schedule. Football, volleyball, winter sports, boxing and combat sports galas round out the sporting day

Nov 14, 2026 06:26 47

Sports on TV on Saturday (14 November) - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Bulgaria – Spain is among the highlights of the sports television schedule. The basketball game begins at 19:00 and will be broadcast on bTV Action. At the same time, the volleyball matches Verona – Lube on MAX Sport 2 and Slepsk – ZAKSA on MAX Sport 3 are scheduled, as are the football games Norway – Wales on Diema Sport 3 and Georgia – Hungary on Diema Sport 2.

Skiing, tennis and Bulgarian matches

The day begins with a triathlon from the PTO Tour in Dubai on Eurosport 2 and golf from the European Tour on MAX Sport 2. At 10:45, Eurosport 1 will broadcast the first run of the women’s World Cup slalom in Levi, while the second run is at 13:45.

The final of the tennis tournament in Stockholm is at 14:00 on MAX Sport 1. Two football matches also begin at the same time – Marek against Chernomorets on Diema Sport and Exeter against Cheltenham on Nova Sport. The cyclocross race from the Superprestige series in Merksplas is scheduled for 14:35 on Eurosport 2.

Later on, the matches Valladolid – Castellón at 15:00 on MAX Sport 4 and Kosovo – Israel at 16:00 on Diema Sport 3 will be played. The volleyball match Perugia – Trentino begins at 16:30 on MAX Sport 2, while Beroe – Neftochimic is at 18:45 on MAX One.

Football and combat sports in the evening

The schedule also includes the boxing event “Zuffa” at 18:00 on Diema Sport and the Fleetwood – Tranmere match at 19:30 on Nova Sport. The NHL game Carolina – Seattle begins at 20:00 on MAX Sport 1, while at 21:00 Eurosport 2 will broadcast the third day of the Austin Championship from the PGA Tour.

The football schedule at 21:45 includes Portugal – Denmark on Diema Sport 3, Austria – Ireland on Diema Sport, Sweden – Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nova Sport and Northern Ireland – Ukraine on Diema Sport. At 22:00, the Cage Warriors gala from London begins on MAX Sport 2.

The overnight schedule continues with the NBA game Cleveland – Dallas at 02:30 on Diema Sport 2. At 04:00, the UFC bout Gane against Hokit is scheduled on MAX Sport 2.

Sources: trud.bg