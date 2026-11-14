Sports on TV on Saturday (14 November)

Bulgaria – Spain is among the highlights of the sports television schedule. The basketball game begins at 19:00 and will be broadcast on bTV Action. At the same time, the volleyball matches Verona – Lube on MAX Sport 2 and Slepsk – ZAKSA on MAX Sport 3 are scheduled, as are the football games Norway – Wales on Diema Sport 3 and Georgia – Hungary on Diema Sport 2.

Skiing, tennis and Bulgarian matches

The day begins with a triathlon from the PTO Tour in Dubai on Eurosport 2 and golf from the European Tour on MAX Sport 2. At 10:45, Eurosport 1 will broadcast the first run of the women’s World Cup slalom in Levi, while the second run is at 13:45.

The final of the tennis tournament in Stockholm is at 14:00 on MAX Sport 1. Two football matches also begin at the same time – Marek against Chernomorets on Diema Sport and Exeter against Cheltenham on Nova Sport. The cyclocross race from the Superprestige series in Merksplas is scheduled for 14:35 on Eurosport 2.

Later on, the matches Valladolid – Castellón at 15:00 on MAX Sport 4 and Kosovo – Israel at 16:00 on Diema Sport 3 will be played. The volleyball match Perugia – Trentino begins at 16:30 on MAX Sport 2, while Beroe – Neftochimic is at 18:45 on MAX One.

Football and combat sports in the evening

The schedule also includes the boxing event “Zuffa” at 18:00 on Diema Sport and the Fleetwood – Tranmere match at 19:30 on Nova Sport. The NHL game Carolina – Seattle begins at 20:00 on MAX Sport 1, while at 21:00 Eurosport 2 will broadcast the third day of the Austin Championship from the PGA Tour.

The football schedule at 21:45 includes Portugal – Denmark on Diema Sport 3, Austria – Ireland on Diema Sport, Sweden – Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nova Sport and Northern Ireland – Ukraine on Diema Sport. At 22:00, the Cage Warriors gala from London begins on MAX Sport 2.

The overnight schedule continues with the NBA game Cleveland – Dallas at 02:30 on Diema Sport 2. At 04:00, the UFC bout Gane against Hokit is scheduled on MAX Sport 2.

Sources: trud.bg