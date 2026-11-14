Argentina Begin Post-Messi Era with Defeat to Uruguay

Argentina began the post-Lionel Messi era with a defeat. The Albiceleste lost 1–2 to Uruguay in a friendly match at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, marking the beginning of a new period for the national team.

After a goalless first half, Uruguay took the lead in the 48th minute. Leonardo Balerdi put the ball into his own net, and five minutes later Maximiliano Araújo extended the visitors’ advantage.

Argentina pulled one goal back in the 73rd minute. Julián Álvarez finished the hosts’ attack and gave Lionel Scaloni’s team a chance to seek an equalizer, but they were unable to score a second goal.

The First Match Without the Legend

Lionel Messi was not in the squad after retiring from the national team at the beginning of October. His number 10 shirt was also left vacant. Before the match, Scaloni told TyC Sports:

“In this match, no one will wear number 10 until it becomes mandatory.”

Argentina’s head coach has extended his contract until 2030 and will lead the team through the process of building a squad without the captain, who was the leading figure during the team’s most successful period in recent years.

What Comes Next

Argentina will have the opportunity to return to winning ways on Tuesday, when they face Costa Rica in Córdoba. Uruguay, led by their new head coach Diego Forlán, will host the Dominican Republic on the same day.

Sources: apnews.com, tycsports.com