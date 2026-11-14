CSKA planning to part ways with James Eto'o and Isak Sole

CSKA are planning to part ways with James Eto'o and Isak Sole during the winter transfer window, Match Telegraph reports. According to the publication, the two footballers are not part of head coach Markus Gisdol’s plans, with the German taking charge of the team at the end of September.

The report claims that Eto'o and Sole have made only sporadic appearances since the German specialist’s appointment. The differences between Gisdol’s requirements and the way the two players carry out their tactical duties have been cited as the reason. The publication does not name any specific clubs that have made offers for them.

Eto'o receiving limited playing time

According to Match Telegraph, James Eto'o has started only the match against Nesebar in the Bulgarian Cup since Gisdol took charge of CSKA. The midfielder was substituted at half-time.

In the Reds’ last two matches, against Panathinaikos and Levski, Eto'o remained an unused substitute, the publication claims. CSKA lost 1-2 to the Greek side on November 5 in the Conference League, then three days later won the derby against Levski 3-0 in the First League.

Gisdol preparing changes to the squad

Both Eto'o and Sole were included in the squad for the away match against Panathinaikos, but that did not guarantee them regular involvement in the team. Data from the recent matches show that the coach is using different solutions depending on the opponent and CSKA’s busy schedule.

After the victory over Levski, Gisdol said: “We played a fantastic match. Levski were better in the first 10 minutes, but then we found our style”. His words underline the German’s priority of building a team that follows his requirements in terms of its game plan.

According to information from Match Telegraph, CSKA’s next step will be to find a solution for the futures of Eto'o and Sole during the winter transfer period. So far, no deadlines, transfer fees or specific teams linked to their potential departures have been named.

Sources: telegraph.bg, bntnews.bg