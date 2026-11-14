The Monchi connection: Who is the new man set to drive processes at Levski?

Enrico Paresce is Levski’s new football director. The appointment was announced by the club, with the Italian set to lead and coordinate the activities of the football department, including first-team planning, transfers and contract management. Levski specified that he will work closely with the sporting director and head coach.

“He will lead and coordinate the activities of the club’s football department,” Levski said when presenting the new director. His duties will also include overseeing transfer activity and implementing the sporting strategy.

The Monchi connection

Paresce has experience at several leading clubs in Italy and France. At Milan, he was an international scout responsible for the European and South American markets, while at Roma he worked as chief international scout.

Between 2017 and 2019, he was part of Roma’s structure, when Monchi was the club’s sporting director. According to “Tema Sport,” Paresce managed the processes for monitoring players, developed an internal system for evaluating potential signings and submitted his reports to the Spaniard. Monchi had the final say on incoming and outgoing transfers.

Levski’s official information adds that Paresce also worked at Roma between 2021 and 2024, being responsible for scouting processes and data analysis. Before arriving at “Gerena,” he was head of Torino’s scouting department.

Experience at Milan and Rennes

Paresce held the position of international scout at Milan from 2016 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2021. During the 2024-2025 season, he was director of the scouting department at French club Rennes, where he worked on the strategy for recruiting players from international markets.

With his appointment, Levski is placing transfer policy, player evaluation and squad planning within a single management position. The Italian will now be responsible not only for scouting, but also for coordinating the club’s football operations.

Sources: temasport.com, bntnews.bg, sport1.bg