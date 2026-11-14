Argentina Begin Life Without Messi with Defeat: Alvarez Backs Scaloni

Julian Alvarez backed Lionel Scaloni after Argentina's 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in the first match for the World Cup runners-up since Lionel Messi's retirement from the national team. The Atletico Madrid striker scored the hosts' only goal, but it was not enough to complete a comeback at “La Bombonera” in Buenos Aires.

“We will continue working. Over these years, we have learned and grown alongside people who gave everything for the national team. We are trying to follow their example and lead the team through our actions,” Alvarez told television reporters after the match.

Alvarez Scored, but Uruguay Held On for Victory

The first half ended goalless, with Uruguay goalkeeper Christopher Fiermarin saving efforts from Alvarez and Nico Paz. Five minutes after the break, the visitors took the lead when Leonardo Balerdi deflected the ball into his own net in the 48th minute.

Five minutes later, Maximiliano Araujo made it 2-0. Uruguay took advantage of set pieces and spaces in Argentina's defense, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Darwin Nunez played important roles in the team's attacks. The goal and lineup data were confirmed by the Argentine Football Association.

Argentina reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute. Enzo Fernandez switched play to Gianluca Prestianni, who passed to Alvarez, and the striker finished the move with a shot past Fiermarin. In added time, Alvarez missed an opportunity to equalize and Uruguay held on to their lead.

Scaloni to Stay Until 2030

The defeat came a day after it was confirmed that Scaloni and his coaching staff would continue to lead Argentina. The coach's contract has been extended until 2030, after his future was called into question following the World Cup final defeat to Spain.

“Scaloni told us that they are staying, and that gives us confidence and joy,” Alvarez added. For Argentina, the match against Uruguay marked the beginning of a new era without Messi, who ended his national-team career with 126 goals in 208 appearances.

Argentina's next match is against Costa Rica on November 17 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba. It will be the team's final game during the November international break.

Sources: goal.com, apnews.com