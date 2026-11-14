San Antonio Rout Golden State for 11th Straight Win

San Antonio Spurs routed the Golden State Warriors 123-85 to record their 11th consecutive win in the National Basketball Association. The victory kept the team undefeated in the NBA Cup, while Stephon Castle led all scorers with 32 points.

Castle added five rebounds and six assists, making 12 of 18 field-goal attempts and five of eight three-point attempts. He surpassed his previous career high of 24 points, set against Oklahoma City in the first game of the season.

Spurs Settled the Game Before Halftime

San Antonio opened the game with 18 unanswered points and led 38-14 after the first quarter. Golden State made just five of its 25 shots in the opening 12 minutes. At halftime, the difference was 30 points – 63-33.

The hosts' lead reached 43 points in the third quarter, allowing San Antonio's coaching staff to pull the starters and key reserves for the final period. The Warriors were unable to find an answer to the aggressive defense and their poor start on offense.

Wembanyama Records 121st Double-Double

Victor Wembanyama finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes on the court. The French center recorded the 121st double-double of his career, while Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the winners.

For Golden State, LJ Cryer led the team with 20 points, while Charles Bassey scored 11. Stephen Curry did not play because of an injury to his right oblique, suffered in Wednesday's loss to Houston.

San Antonio will continue its run with a visit to the Utah Jazz on November 15. Golden State will look to end its losing streak when it visits the New Orleans Pelicans on November 16.

Sources: bta.bg, abcnews.com