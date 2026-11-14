A Spanish coach is the favorite to become the new head coach of Bulgaria's men's national team. His name is currently being kept secret, while talks with the candidates continue, reports „Match Telegraph“.

The Bulgarian Football Union has narrowed the list down to four coaches. The Spaniard is among them and currently appears to be the preferred option to succeed interim head coach Atanas Ribarski.

The candidates must come to Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Football Union requires each of the four candidates to visit Bulgaria. This will allow the union's president, Georgi Ivanov, to conduct the negotiations with them in person rather than remotely.

During their visit, the coaches will have the opportunity to see the national team's base in Boyana. The representative team holds its training camps there during breaks for national team matches.

There is still no final decision

The Spanish specialist is considered the favorite, but this does not mean that his appointment has been decided. The negotiations are continuing, and their outcome could change the Bulgarian Football Union's choice. The candidate's name and the deadline for completing the process have not been announced.

Sources: sportal.bg