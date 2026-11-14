Mohamed Salah rewrites history: becomes Egypt’s all-time top scorer

Mohamed Salah became the all-time top scorer in the history of Egypt’s national team after scoring twice in the 5–0 win over Malawi in a Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The Trabzonspor forward now has 70 goals for the „Pharaohs“ and surpassed the previous record holder Hossam Hassan, who had 69 goals. ([]())

Salah first scored in the 84th minute, netting Egypt’s fourth goal and drawing level with Hassan’s tally. In added time, he converted a penalty to complete the final score and register his 70th goal for the national team.

Egypt settled the match before half-time

The hosts took the lead in the first half through goals from Nasser Maher, Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Hany. Egypt went into the break with a 3–0 advantage, while Salah’s two late goals completed the emphatic victory.

Hossam Hassan’s record was among the most significant achievements in the history of Egyptian football. The former forward, who until recently was the national team manager, had held top spot with 69 goals before Salah surpassed him in Cairo.

The victory earned Egypt important points in the qualifying campaign, while Salah continued to extend his personal record in the national shirt. His two goals against Malawi made the forward his country’s all-time leading scorer, with the achievement coming after an equaliser in the 84th minute and a decisive penalty in added time.

Sources: bta.bg, thedailystar.net