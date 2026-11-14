Blow for Bayern: Alphonso Davies leaves the pitch after just 5 minutes

Alphonso Davies left the pitch after just five minutes during Canada’s 3-2 victory over Guatemala in the first quarter-final match of the CONCACAF Nations League. The Canadian captain suffered an unspecified injury and was unable to continue the match.

Davies slipped inside his own penalty area while tracking back during a Guatemala attack. He got back to his feet and tried to block the resulting shot, but then sat down on the pitch and signalled to the substitutes’ bench that he needed to be replaced. The defender left the field visibly frustrated.

“At the moment, it is an injury to the lower part of the body,” Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello said after the match. The exact nature of the injury will become clear after further medical examinations.

New problem after serious injury

The match against Guatemala was Davies’ first start for the national team since he tore his ACL and suffered meniscus damage in March 2025. After recovering, the 26-year-old left-back also dealt with several muscle problems that limited him during the previous season.

Before the match against Guatemala, Davies had once again been rested by his club side. In Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over Mainz, he came on only around the 70th minute after the coaching staff decided that he was still not ready to play two almost full matches in a short period.

At the start of the season, Davies appeared to be in good physical condition and was given opportunities both at left-back and on the left wing. However, the new injury comes at a time when Bayern are already dealing with serious squad problems.

Bayern await medical results

The German champions are without Ismaël Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Luis Díaz. Saibari is recovering from a torn syndesmosis ligament, while Gnabry is out of the squad with a muscle injury. Both are expected to miss the remainder of the year, while Musiala and Díaz have already resumed part of team training.

Canada will face Guatemala again on Monday in Toronto in the second match of the quarter-final tie. Davies’ participation in the game will depend on the results of the medical examinations.

Sources: goal.com, sportsnet.ca