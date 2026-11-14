BFS technical director after the humiliation against Iceland: We apologize to all of Bulgaria

Bulgarian Football Union technical director Kiril Kotev gave BTA his comments on the national team’s heavy 0–5 defeat to Iceland on Friday evening at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

The match from the fifth round in Group C/4 of the UEFA Nations League effectively ended the Bulgarian team’s hopes of fighting for promotion to League B or at least reaching the playoffs. At the same time, Luxembourg and Estonia played their match, which was won 1–0 by the Baltic side. Thus, Monday’s visit to Tallinn is important for the hosts’ position in the standings: they are second with 9 points, while Iceland have 11. Bulgaria are third with 4 and will hope to at least retain that position.

“A disgraceful result – we apologize to all of Bulgaria, which does not deserve to see its national team in such a state. We made far too many easy and unforced errors, which our opponents punished. Unfortunately, we let our guard down, and when the opposition outplays you in every aspect of the game, a rout is the result,” Kotev said.

He expressed hope that on Monday against Estonia in Tallinn, the players will show a completely different face. “Look, as of today, these are the best Bulgarian footballers available to us. We select the best from the clubs. That is why I hope that in the upcoming match against Estonia, these players will perform in a completely different manner and, above all, defend Bulgaria’s honor,” the BFS technical director concluded.