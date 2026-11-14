Georgi Rusev Admitted Iceland’s Superiority: We Are Not at Their Level

Bulgaria international Georgi Rusev did not seek excuses after Bulgaria’s heavy 0-5 defeat to Iceland in a UEFA Nations League match. The winger admitted that the opponents had shown a significantly higher level and fully deserved their convincing victory.

After the match, Rusev was candid in his assessment of the Lions’ performance. According to him, the Bulgarian team had made an effort and had the necessary motivation, but the difference in class between the two sides had been obvious on the pitch from the outset.

“That’s as much as we can do. We are not at Iceland’s level, as was evident. They were several classes above us in every aspect and deservedly beat us by such a score. We had enough motivation, we tried to run, it was simply clear on the pitch – their team is better and, unfortunately, they scored so many goals,” the international said.

The footballer stressed that the team had no intention of making excuses based on circumstances after the heavy defeat. In his words, Bulgaria had failed to create enough danger in front of the opponents’ goal, while their attempts to change the course of the match had left more space for the Icelanders.

Rusev urged his teammates to shift their focus to the next match and give everything they had in the tournament’s final test.

“There is no point in making excuses; we are looking ahead to the next match and that’s it. We failed to create chances; on the contrary – we left ourselves more exposed and the scoreline became quite serious. We will do everything possible. We are the people here and we have to give our maximum in the final match,” Georgi Rusev added.