Bad News for Bulgaria and CSKA: Teodor Ivanov Ruled Out of Squad for Match Against Estonia

CSKA defender Teodor Ivanov will not be available to national team coach Atanas Ribarski for Bulgaria’s final match in the current edition of the Nations League. The 22-year-old defender has suffered an injury that will prevent him from taking part in the away match against Estonia on 16 November in Tallinn.

Ivanov was among the substitutes in the heavy 0:5 defeat to Iceland at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, but never made it onto the pitch. Subsequently, the injury forced him to withdraw from the squad for the upcoming trip to Estonia.

Valentin Antov will be called up to the national team in his place. The Italian Monza defender will join the “Lions” and will be available to Ribarski for the tournament’s final match.

However, Teodor Ivanov’s injury problem affects more than just the national team. The young defender’s injury is also causing headaches for his club side CSKA, where he is one of the captains.

His participation in the “Reds’” first match after the international break remains in doubt. In the next round of the efbet League, Markus Gisdol’s team will visit Botev Plovdiv. The match is scheduled for next Sunday, and at present it is unclear whether Ivanov will recover in time to be included in the German specialist’s plans.