Johan Cruyff’s grandson receives call-up from the USA

Johan Cruyff’s grandson – 17-year-old Shay Cruyff-Bean, has received a call-up to the United States under-18 national team. The midfielder, who plays for Spanish side „Gimnàstic de Tarragona“, has been included in the squad for the international camp in Portugal.

The American team will face Norway on November 15 in Santarém, and two days later will meet hosts Portugal. The camp runs until November 18. The official United States squad confirms Cruyff-Bean’s presence among the six midfielders.

„Coach Ben Cross continues to assess a wide range of players“, the United States Soccer Federation said in its information about the camp. The call-up gives Shay Cruyff-Bean the opportunity to make his first appearance for the United States youth national team.

Shay is the youngest son of Chantal Cruyff – Johan Cruyff’s daughter. He is the nephew of Jordi Cruyff, who is the sporting director of „Ajax“. His father, Todd Bean, is also a former footballer, but his career was spent in college football in the United States.

The young midfielder was born in Spain and is currently developing in Spanish football. When he reaches senior age, he will be able to choose between the national teams of the United States, Spain and the Netherlands – the countries with which he is connected by birth and family ties.