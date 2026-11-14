Levski negotiating for a larger ticket allocation for the away match against Olympique Marseille

Levski’s management is working on the arrangements for the upcoming away match against Olympique Marseille, with the club’s main objective being to secure as many tickets as possible for its supporters at the Vélodrome stadium.

From Gerena, they announced that talks are already underway with the French club, the local authorities, the police and UEFA. The aim is to clarify all the details surrounding the presence of the visiting fans and to guarantee the necessary security conditions.

Due to the strong interest from the Blues’ supporters, Levski is seeking to negotiate the largest possible ticket allocation. At this stage, however, the talks are ongoing and there is still no final decision either on the number of tickets or on how they will be distributed.

The club assured fans that it will publish additional information through its official channels as soon as the arrangements have been finalized.

Here is Levski’s full statement:

“Levski supporters,

In connection with the enormous interest in our upcoming match against Olympique (Marseille), we would like to provide you with up-to-date information regarding the ticket arrangements for our supporters.

PFC Levski is currently holding talks with Olympique (Marseille), the local authorities, the police and UEFA in order to finalize the arrangements for the visiting fans.

Our priority is to secure the largest possible ticket allocation for our supporters, while also ensuring compliance with all necessary safety and security requirements.

As the talks are still ongoing, the final number of tickets and the procedure for their sale have not yet been confirmed.

We will provide you with additional information through our official channels as soon as a final decision has been made.”