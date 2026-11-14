Bulgaria to be in fourth pot for Euro 2028 draw

Bulgaria’s national team will be placed in the fourth pot for the draw for the qualifiers for the 2028 European Championship. The ceremony to determine the groups is scheduled for 6 December.

The reason for the Lions’ less favorable position is that the team failed to win its Group C4 in the Nations League. Such an achievement would have secured Bulgaria a place in the third pot and potentially better conditions in the draw.

The national teams will be allocated according to their performances in the different divisions of the Nations League. The first pot will include the teams that finish in the top three places in the League A groups. The second will include the fourth-placed teams from the highest tier, as well as the top two teams from each group in League B.

The teams finishing third and fourth in League B, as well as the group winners in League C, will be placed in the third pot. The remaining national teams from the third tier, including Bulgaria, will be in the fourth pot. The fifth is intended for the representatives of League D.

In the previous cycle of European Championship qualifiers, performances in the Nations League were also used to determine the pots. At that time, however, the seeding was based on the overall ranking of the teams participating in the tournament.

The 2028 European Championship will be held from 9 June to 9 July. England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will host the major football tournament.