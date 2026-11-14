Japan beat Brazil with a late goal in Singapore

Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a thrilling friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore. The hosts took a two-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes, Brazil equalised after the break, but Tatsuhiro Sakamoto secured victory for Japan with a goal in the 90+1st minute. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review.

Takefusa Kubo opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Ritsu Doan found his teammate with a through ball, and Kubo finished the move with a shot from inside the penalty area.

Just four minutes later, Keito Nakamura made it 2-0. Shuto Nakano sent a low cross into the penalty area, and Nakamura directed the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal.

Brazil pulled one back in the 33rd minute. Bruno Guimaraes passed to Vinicius Junior, who shot from outside the penalty area to reduce the deficit. Before the end of the first half, Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki saved several shots from the Brazilians.

Brazil continued to search for an equaliser after the break and found it in the 75th minute. Vinicius Junior again received a pass from Bruno Guimaraes and made it 2-2 with a long-range effort.

In the 72nd minute, Hajime Moriyasu sent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto on in place of Ritsu Doan. The substitute became the hero in added time. After a swift Japan attack, Sakamoto fired from close range to secure the team’s second win over Brazil in the last three meetings between the sides.

Sakamoto’s goal sparked protests from the Brazilians, who claimed there had been a foul at the start of the move. Raphinha’s dismissal with a straight red card in the 90+2nd minute was confirmed. The match referee was Singaporean Jansen Foo. The available match report does not separately confirm the dismissal of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Japan will play their next match against Paraguay on November 17. On the same day, Brazil will face hosts Singapore at the National Stadium.