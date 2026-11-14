Thomas Bach backs Russia’s return to the ice hockey world championship

Former International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach voiced his support for Russia’s return to the Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany in May 2027. He defended the principle that political authorities should not determine which countries participate in sporting competitions.

“My position is clear and has always been the same – it cannot be up to states and governments to decide who takes part in sporting competitions – when, how, where and why,” Bach said, quoted by DPA.

The 72-year-old German justified his position by citing the need to preserve “the autonomy and neutrality of sport.” “What matters are sporting achievements, not political views,” he said. Bach is an Olympic fencing champion from the 1976 Games in Montreal.

His comments came after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that Russia’s national ice hockey teams must be allowed to compete again in events organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation. Among the tournaments affected is the men’s world championship in Germany, scheduled for May 14–30, 2027.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it disagreed with the decision but would comply with it. The organization said Russia’s return created practical problems related to security, visa arrangements, logistics and the format of the competitions. As of November 14, the federation was still discussing the conditions and the way the decision would be implemented.

Russia’s possible participation triggered strong reactions among leading ice hockey nations. Finland, the reigning world champion, said its national teams would not play against the Russian team. Other European federations expressed similar positions, casting doubt on whether matches could be held in the originally planned format.

The German Ice Hockey Federation also opposes Russia’s participation. As the host, it said allowing Russia to compete would have significant consequences for security, the political situation and the organization of the tournament. The federation is discussing the next steps with the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Russia has not taken part in international ice hockey tournaments since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. The last major achievement between the two periods came in the final of the Olympic tournament in Beijing that same year, when the Russian team lost 1–2 to Finland.