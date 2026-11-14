“I Was Devastated”: Boxer Missed World Championships Because of Forgotten Sex Test

English boxer George Francis missed the Under-19 World Championships in Budva, Montenegro, after the mandatory genetic sex test was not arranged. The 18-year-old was withdrawn on the eve of the tournament because of an administrative error by England Boxing.

Francis turned 18 just four days before travelling to the competition. According to his account, this triggered the requirement for a PCR test, but he was not entered into the system in time.

“They took me into a room and told me I couldn’t box because they actually didn’t know whether I was a boy or a girl,” Francis told the BBC.

According to him, the other competitors had blood samples taken, while no such test was arranged for him within the required timeframe. “They simply forgot about me. Somehow, I wasn’t in the system,” the boxer said.

“I Was Devastated”

Francis is a multiple national champion and British champion. He had been training for his first appearance at a world championship, but learned that he would not be competing shortly before the draw.

“It was the worst news I have ever received. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I was devastated. They were talking to me, but I could barely hear them. I couldn’t speak and literally couldn’t feel anything,” he said.

What the Rules Require

World Boxing introduced mandatory genetic testing for competitors over the age of 18. The test is conducted using PCR and looks for specific genetic material associated with the presence of a Y chromosome. National federations are responsible for organising the tests and certifying the results when registering boxers.

The rule was initially introduced for female competitors aged 18 and over, but was later extended to men as well. It followed controversy surrounding the participation of Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both won gold medals after previously being excluded from the International Boxing Association’s world championships over eligibility tests.

Francis’s case is not the first in which a missed deadline or an administrative problem has blocked a boxer’s participation. In 2025, 12 competitors from five countries were not allowed to take part in the world championships in Liverpool because test results had not been submitted on time.

Francis said he was considering turning professional. According to him, following what happened, he no longer sees the same place for himself in amateur boxing and wants a mechanism to be created that would prevent other athletes from losing the opportunity to compete because of an administrative error.

Sources: dailymail.com, bbc.co.uk, sports.yahoo.com