Chernomorets thrashed Marek in 10 minutes to move top of the Second League

Chernomorets Burgas secured a convincing 3:1 away victory over Marek Dupnitsa in a Second League matchday 16 fixture. The match at „Bonchuk“ Stadium was particularly important for the Sharks’ new head coach Aleksandar Aleksandrov – Alvesha, who marked his debut at the helm with a win.

The hosts found themselves in an extremely difficult situation right at the start of the match. Nikolay Plyakov was shown a straight red card in the 4th minute for a foul that stopped a promising attack by the visitors.

Chernomorets made the most of their numerical advantage and struck three times in just four minutes. Oktay Hamdiev opened the scoring in the 10th minute, two minutes later Krasian Kolev doubled the lead, and in the 14th minute Zhivko Petkov gave the visitors a commanding advantage.

Marek managed to pull one goal back shortly before the break. Marko Miletich scored for the Dupnitsa side to reduce his team’s deficit.

No further goals were scored in the second half and Chernomorets returned from Dupnitsa with all three points.

Following this victory, the Burgas side moved to the top of the standings with 32 points. They have one more point than CSKA’s second team in second place, but have also played one match more. Marek occupy 13th place with 18 points.