Kosovo and Israel fail to score in Pristina

Kosovo and Israel drew 0:0 in a match from the fifth round of Group B3 in the Nations League. The game was played at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, and the draw left the hosts in second place in the provisional standings.

Kosovo now have 6 points, while Israel are in last, fourth place with 3 points. The result did not change the positions of the two teams in the group.

The hosts played the final part of the match with 10 players. Veldin Hodža was shown a second yellow card in the 67th minute and was sent off.

Israel failed to make use of their numerical advantage and did not score before the end of the match. Thus, the two sides recorded their second draw against each other in this year's edition of the tournament.

In the final round on November 17, Israel will host Austria, while Kosovo will visit the Republic of Ireland. Before the match in Pristina, Kosovo head coach Franco Foda said: “We expect a victory and I believe in every player.”

After the draw, Kosovo retained second place with 6 points, while Israel will be seeking a must-win result in their final match to improve their position in Group B3.