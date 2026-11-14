Carlos Nasar lifts 190 kg and improves his world record in Plovdiv!

Carlos Nasar continues to impress with his outstanding achievements. The Bulgarian weightlifter set an unofficial world record in the clean and jerk in the up to 95-kilogram category after successfully lifting 190 kg during the “Milen Dobrev” Memorial Tournament in Plovdiv.

Thus, the Olympic champion from Paris improved his own best achievement by five kilograms, set at the World Championships in Ningbo, China, held ten days ago. However, the record will not be officially recognized, as the competition in Plovdiv is not part of the calendar of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Nasar also demonstrated impressive strength in another attempt, successfully lifting 210 kg in the clean and jerk with ease.

We remind you that at the championships in Ningbo, the Bulgarian set three world records – 185 kg in the clean and jerk, 230 kg in the snatch and 415 kg in the total. With these achievements, he won his fourth consecutive world title, leaving his rivals far behind.

His achievement in Plovdiv sparked a huge ovation. The completely packed hall rose to its feet to applaud yet another impressive moment in the career of Bulgaria’s best weightlifter.

A number of sports legends were also among those attending the tournament – Hristo Bonev, Nikolay Bukhalov, Asen Zlatev and Yordan Yovchev.

The memorial tournament is named after Milen Dobrev – Plovdiv’s last Olympic champion, who won the gold medal in the up to 94-kilogram category at the 2004 Games in Athens.