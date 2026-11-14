Bulgaria U17 snatch a draw against Portugal, Ronaldo’s son remains on the bench

The Bulgaria and Portugal U17 national teams drew 1–1 in a European Championship qualifying match.

The first half passed without goals, but not without tension. The referee showed a total of five yellow cards, four of them to members of the Bulgarian team. Vitomir Todorov, Aleksandar Dinev, Tomi Hadzhiev and head coach Svetoslav Petrov were officially cautioned. The only Portuguese player sanctioned was Alfonso Bald.

After the break, both teams managed to score. Antonio Pereira put Portugal ahead in the 60th minute, but Bulgaria found the strength to respond. Substitute Petar Petrov scored in the 74th minute to make it 1–1.

The son of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who shares his father’s name, did not get any playing time in the match and remained on the bench until the final whistle.