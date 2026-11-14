Denislav Bardarov scores 21 points in Halkbank’s sixth win

Halkbank recorded its sixth consecutive victory in Turkey’s Efeler League. The Ankara-based team, coached by Radostin Stoytchev, defeated Sultanbeyli Belediyespor 3:0 in a sixth-round match, winning the individual sets 25:23, 25:20 and 25:17.

The top scorer for the winners was Bulgarian international Denislav Bardarov. He finished the match with 21 points, recording two blocks and one ace. Bardarov posted 72% attacking efficiency, 60% positive reception and a plus-14 rating.

Sam Derou and Halil Kurtuluş added seven points each for Halkbank. Matey Kaziyski was rested and did not appear in the match. For Sultanbeyli Belediyespor, Yılmaz Üner scored 12 points and was the team’s only player in double figures.

Following the victory, Halkbank are second in the standings with 17 points and six wins from six matches. In the next round, the team will visit Istanbul Gençlik. The match is scheduled for November 22 at 13:00 Bulgarian time.