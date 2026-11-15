Denmark thrash Portugal, Haaland earns crucial win for Norway

Denmark recorded the most convincing victory in Saturday’s Nations League matches after beating Portugal 4:1 in Braga. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Rasmus Højlund scored twice after the break. Joachim Andersen added a fourth goal for the visitors, while Bernardo Silva pulled one back for the hosts. According to UEFA, the victory kept Denmark in contention for a place in the quarter-finals, while Portugal had already secured its participation in the next stage.

In the other Group A4 match, Norway beat Wales 3:1 in Oslo. Antonio Nusa put the hosts ahead, Andreas Schjelderup increased their advantage, and David Brooks reduced the deficit for Wales. Erling Haaland completed the scoring from the penalty spot. Norway thus kept its hopes alive ahead of the decisive away match against Denmark, while Wales remained bottom of the group.

Austria and Sweden secure promotion

Austria secured top spot in Group B3 after a 1:0 victory over the Republic of Ireland. The only goal was scored by Saša Kalajdžić 11 minutes before the end. The Austrians remained unbeaten and can no longer be displaced from the top.

Sweden also won its group and secured promotion to League A after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:2. Daniel Svensson and Viktor Gyökeres, who scored twice, put the hosts ahead. Armin Gigović and Sead Kolašinac brought Bosnia back into the match, but the Swedes held on for the win. Gyökeres scored in an eighth consecutive match in the tournament, a competition record, UEFA notes.

Hungary and Northern Ireland continue the battle

Hungary beat Georgia 2:0 in Tbilisi. The first goal was recorded as an own goal by Lasha Dvali, while Barnabás Varga completed the scoring after an assist from Dominik Szoboszlai. Northern Ireland retained its leading position in Group B2 after a 1:0 victory over Ukraine. Terry Devlin scored his first goal for the national team in the 68th minute. Former footballer Stuart Dallas described the result to the BBC as a “big result” and highlighted its importance for the hosts.

Romania beat Poland 2:1. Alexandru Cicâldău and Dennis Man scored for the hosts, while Marcel Regula netted Poland’s only goal. Kosovo and Israel drew 0:0, without significantly changing the situation in Group B3.

The final round begins on 15 November, while the matches Denmark – Norway, Hungary – Northern Ireland, Poland – Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Romania, Israel – Austria, Republic of Ireland – Kosovo and Wales – Portugal will be played on 17 November. These matches will determine the final standings and the participants in the next stage and the play-offs.

Sources: uefa.com, skysports.com, rt.http3.lol