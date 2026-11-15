Around 2,500 participants from 26 countries to take part in marathon in Burgas

Around 2,500 participants from 26 countries are expected to line up at the start of the third edition of the Burgas Marathon. The race will take place on November 15, with the start and finish at „Troika“ Square.

The registered athletes include professional runners from countries with a strong marathon-running tradition, including Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco. The total prize fund is €15,000, with the winners of the 42-kilometre classic marathon for men and women each receiving €2,000. „Among them are runners of serious international calibre from Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco. It is shaping up to be a very strong competition,“ chief organiser Anatoli Iliev told „24 Chasa“.

Five distances on the programme

Participants can choose between 1, 5, 10.5, 21 and 42 km. The first start is at 9:00 a.m. for the 5-kilometre distance, followed five minutes later by the 1-kilometre children’s race. The half marathon and classic marathon are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., while the 10.5-kilometre race starts at 10:30 a.m.

The 21.1-kilometre half marathon has already sold out. The organisers have also planned a festival area with exhibitors, a stage and additional activities around the start and finish zones.

Traffic changes

Because of the marathon, temporary traffic arrangements will be introduced in central Burgas and the „Lazur“ residential complex. Restrictions along the route will be in effect on November 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with traffic on some streets being fully or partially stopped. The route passes through the city centre, the Sea Garden and the seafront promenade.

The figures for the number of participants changed during the preparations. At the end of October, Burgas Municipality reported 1,300 registered runners from 27 countries, while the latest information before the race indicates around 2,500 participants from 26 countries and full capacity across the distances.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, flagman.bg, burgasnow.bg