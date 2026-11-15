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Sports on TV on Sunday (November 15)

Sports on TV on Sunday (November 15)

Nations League football, the ATP Finals, NBA, NFL, skiing and volleyball are among the highlights of Sunday’s sports schedule

Nov 15, 2026 06:00 72

Sports on TV on Sunday (November 15) - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Nations League football is among the major highlights of today’s sports television schedule, November 15. On Sunday, the fixtures Georgia – Hungary, Belarus – Albania, France – Turkey, Spain – England and Belgium – Italy are scheduled. The programme also features a Second League match, basketball from Spain and the NBA, tennis from the ATP Finals, volleyball, the NFL, skiing and figure skating.

Morning programme

  • 07:40, Eurosport 2: cycling – Saitama Criterium, men.
  • 08:30, MAX Sport 2: golf – DP World Tour Championship.
  • 10:45, Eurosport: alpine skiing – first run of the men’s World Cup slalom in Levi.
  • 13:45, Eurosport: second run of the slalom in Levi.

Meanwhile, Eurosport 2 will show the cyclocross events in Hamme – the women’s race at 14:40 and the men’s race at 15:55. In the evening, the channel will also broadcast PGA Tour golf – the Austin Championship.

Basketball, tennis and Bulgarian football

  • 12:30, MAX Sport 1: ATP Finals in Turin.
  • 13:00, Diema Sport: Lleida – Manresa from Liga Endesa.
  • 13:00, Diema Sport 2: Valencia – Coruña from Liga Endesa.
  • 13:30, NOVA Sport: Unicaja – Girona.
  • 15:30, Diema Sport: Beroe – Vihren from the Second League.
  • 18:00, NOVA Sport: Barcelona – Obradoiro.

MAX Sport 1 will also broadcast the ATP Finals at 15:30, 19:00 and 21:30. From 15:45, MAX Sport 2 will show the Tauron Liga volleyball match BOGDANKA LUK Lublin – Rzeszów, while the Italian Super Cup final begins at 19:00.

Evening football

  • 16:00, Diema Sport 3: Latvia – Armenia.
  • 17:15, MAX Sport 4: Granada – Las Palmas from La Liga 2.
  • 19:00, Diema Sport 2: Georgia – Hungary.
  • 19:00, Diema Sport 3: Belarus – Albania.
  • 21:45, Diema Sport 2: France – Turkey.
  • 21:45, Diema Sport 3: Spain – England.
  • 21:45, NOVA Sport: Belgium – Italy.

The November 15 schedule also includes the fixtures Cyprus – Montenegro, Finland – San Marino and Croatia – Czechia, with some of them distributed across the paid sports channels and the Play Diema Xtra platform.

NBA, NFL and other highlights

At 18:00, RING will broadcast the men’s final of the Premier Padel Tour. From 20:00, Diema Sport will show the NBA game Philadelphia 76ers – Indiana Pacers, while the NFL matchup Green Bay Packers – Minnesota Vikings begins on MAX Sport 3. At 21:10, Eurosport will show the free dance programme for ice dance couples at the U.S. Grand Prix of figure skating, followed by the women’s event at 23:05.

The late schedule continues with the NBA: from 23:00, Diema Sport will show Phoenix Suns – Los Angeles Lakers. At 23:20, MAX Sport 2 will broadcast the NFL game Dallas Cowboys – San Francisco 49ers. BNT 3 rounds out the sports coverage with live coverage of the Show Jumping World Cup in Stuttgart at 17:00 and the volleyball match Levski Sofia – CPVK at 14:55.