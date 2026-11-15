Sports on TV on Sunday (November 15)

Nations League football is among the major highlights of today’s sports television schedule, November 15. On Sunday, the fixtures Georgia – Hungary, Belarus – Albania, France – Turkey, Spain – England and Belgium – Italy are scheduled. The programme also features a Second League match, basketball from Spain and the NBA, tennis from the ATP Finals, volleyball, the NFL, skiing and figure skating.

Morning programme

07:40, Eurosport 2: cycling – Saitama Criterium, men.

cycling – Saitama Criterium, men. 08:30, MAX Sport 2: golf – DP World Tour Championship.

golf – DP World Tour Championship. 10:45, Eurosport: alpine skiing – first run of the men’s World Cup slalom in Levi.

alpine skiing – first run of the men’s World Cup slalom in Levi. 13:45, Eurosport: second run of the slalom in Levi.

Meanwhile, Eurosport 2 will show the cyclocross events in Hamme – the women’s race at 14:40 and the men’s race at 15:55. In the evening, the channel will also broadcast PGA Tour golf – the Austin Championship.

Basketball, tennis and Bulgarian football

12:30, MAX Sport 1: ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP Finals in Turin. 13:00, Diema Sport: Lleida – Manresa from Liga Endesa.

Lleida – Manresa from Liga Endesa. 13:00, Diema Sport 2: Valencia – Coruña from Liga Endesa.

Valencia – Coruña from Liga Endesa. 13:30, NOVA Sport: Unicaja – Girona.

Unicaja – Girona. 15:30, Diema Sport: Beroe – Vihren from the Second League.

Beroe – Vihren from the Second League. 18:00, NOVA Sport: Barcelona – Obradoiro.

MAX Sport 1 will also broadcast the ATP Finals at 15:30, 19:00 and 21:30. From 15:45, MAX Sport 2 will show the Tauron Liga volleyball match BOGDANKA LUK Lublin – Rzeszów, while the Italian Super Cup final begins at 19:00.

Evening football

16:00, Diema Sport 3: Latvia – Armenia.

Latvia – Armenia. 17:15, MAX Sport 4: Granada – Las Palmas from La Liga 2.

Granada – Las Palmas from La Liga 2. 19:00, Diema Sport 2: Georgia – Hungary.

Georgia – Hungary. 19:00, Diema Sport 3: Belarus – Albania.

Belarus – Albania. 21:45, Diema Sport 2: France – Turkey.

France – Turkey. 21:45, Diema Sport 3: Spain – England.

Spain – England. 21:45, NOVA Sport: Belgium – Italy.

The November 15 schedule also includes the fixtures Cyprus – Montenegro, Finland – San Marino and Croatia – Czechia, with some of them distributed across the paid sports channels and the Play Diema Xtra platform.

NBA, NFL and other highlights

At 18:00, RING will broadcast the men’s final of the Premier Padel Tour. From 20:00, Diema Sport will show the NBA game Philadelphia 76ers – Indiana Pacers, while the NFL matchup Green Bay Packers – Minnesota Vikings begins on MAX Sport 3. At 21:10, Eurosport will show the free dance programme for ice dance couples at the U.S. Grand Prix of figure skating, followed by the women’s event at 23:05.

The late schedule continues with the NBA: from 23:00, Diema Sport will show Phoenix Suns – Los Angeles Lakers. At 23:20, MAX Sport 2 will broadcast the NFL game Dallas Cowboys – San Francisco 49ers. BNT 3 rounds out the sports coverage with live coverage of the Show Jumping World Cup in Stuttgart at 17:00 and the volleyball match Levski Sofia – CPVK at 14:55.