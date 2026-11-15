Chicago Bulls end Minnesota’s winning streak

Chicago Bulls recorded their second consecutive victory in the National Basketball Association after defeating Minnesota Timberwolves 117:106 in Minneapolis. The win at “Target Center” ended the hosts’ five-game winning streak.

The Bulls settled much of the game in the first half. Chicago went into halftime with a 58:45 lead after making 48.9 percent of its field-goal attempts and hitting 14 three-pointers in the game. Minnesota won the third quarter 35:30 and cut the deficit, but was unable to complete the comeback.

At the start of the final quarter, the Timberwolves pulled within six points of their opponents. Chicago responded with a 15:6 run, however, and rebuilt a double-digit lead. According to the Associated Press, the hosts missed their first 13 three-point attempts and finished the game with 9 successful shots from 38 attempts.

Norman Powell led the winners with 24 points, adding 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. Matas Buzelis contributed 18 points and 9 rebounds, while Buddy Hield and Tre Jones scored 16 points each off the bench.

Josh Giddey finished with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Patrick Williams added 14 points, while Chicago won the rebounding battle 48:43.

Ayo Dosunmu was Minnesota’s leading scorer with 24 points. He scored 14 of them in the third quarter, when the hosts attempted to get back into the game. LaMelo Ball finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Jaden McDaniels added 18 points.

After the win, Chicago is 3-9 and sits 14th in the Eastern Conference. Minnesota fell to 9-4 but remains in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Bulls will visit Cleveland on Monday, while the Timberwolves will host Portland in their next game.