CSKA exploring the possibility of signing Oscar Cortés

CSKA are exploring the possibility of signing Colombian winger Oscar Cortés, reports „Match Telegraph“. The 22-year-old footballer is currently playing on loan at Argentine club Huracán, but his contract is with Scottish side Rangers.

Cortés is among the players being monitored by the „Reds’“ scouting department because of the club’s intention to strengthen competition on the attacking flanks. So far, there has been no official confirmation from CSKA of a bid being made or negotiations having begun.

Rangers loaned the footballer to Huracán in January 2026. The deal is for the 2026 season and includes an option to buy. When announcing the loan, the Scottish club said:

„Oscar Cortés has been recalled from his loan at Sporting Gijón and will join Argentine side Huracán for the 2026 season with an option to buy.“

In the Argentine league, the Colombian has made 32 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists. He has started 30 of those matches. His latest goal came on November 7 in Huracán’s 2-0 away win over Argentinos Juniors.

Cortés also scored in the 3-1 victory over Belgrano on March 3. According to Opta Analyst, he has accumulated 2,426 minutes of playing time in the Argentine league during the year.

The main obstacle to a potential move to CSKA is Cortés’ long-term contract with Rangers, which expires in the summer of 2029. According to data cited by „Match Telegraph“, the player’s market value reaches €3 million.

Cortés joined Rangers after a spell at Lens. He made 21 appearances for the Scottish club before being loaned out successively to Sporting Gijón and Huracán.

For now, CSKA’s interest remains at the exploratory stage. To complete a deal, the Sofia-based club will have to negotiate terms with both Rangers and Huracán if the Argentine team decides to exercise its purchase option.