Bulgarian talent scores 10 goals in 8 matches for Real Madrid

12-year-old Bulgarian forward Pavlin Zlatkov has scored 10 goals in 8 matches for Real Madrid's Infantil B since the start of the season. The young footballer moved from Levante to the Spanish giants' academy over the summer, and his performances attracted the attention of the specialist website Fabrica Madrid.

„Pavlin Zlatkov is fantastic. He arrived this summer from Levante and adapted very quickly“, the analysis states.

In it, Zlatkov is described as a left-footer with a natural goalscoring instinct and good technical qualities. His ability to play with his back to goal, hold up the ball and contribute to building attacks is also highlighted.

According to the assessment, the Bulgarian often drops deep to receive the ball and drifts towards the flanks. In this way, he creates additional problems for the defence instead of constantly remaining between the centre-backs.

His other strengths include movement in the penalty area and the ability to anticipate where the ball will land. The analysis also highlights his left-footed shooting, noting that his efforts are often aimed at the top corners of the goal.

Real Madrid's official website confirms that Zlatkov has been part of Infantil B since 2026, having previously played for Levante. In September, he already produced a strong performance for his new team, scoring three goals in a 6-2 victory over Villa Rosa.

Fabrica Madrid describes his move to Real Madrid's academy as a „fantastic transfer“. The rest of the season will show whether the 12-year-old Bulgarian can maintain his scoring form and continue to establish himself in the Madrid club's youth academy.