Eight decisive matches in the Nations League group stage today

Eight matches from the final round of the Nations League group stage will be played on Sunday. The most anticipated games are Spain – England and Belgium – Italy, which could determine the top positions in two of the League A groups.

Spain and England face each other at 21:45 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The two teams have 12 points each in Group A3. Spain won the first encounter between the rivals 3:2 at Wembley, while another victory or a draw will give them an advantage in the battle for the top spot.

At the same time, Belgium host Italy in another decisive League A match. Italy and France have 10 points each in Group A1, while Belgium have 9. Italy have already beaten France 3:1 in the previous round, while Belgium won 2:1 against Turkey.

France will play Turkey in their final group-stage match. The Turkish team have yet to earn a point in the group, while France, Italy and Belgium remain in contention for top spot.

The schedule begins at 16:00 with Cyprus – Montenegro and Latvia – Armenia. Montenegro are among the leaders in Group C2 and will be looking for another victory against Cyprus after winning the first meeting between the two teams 2:1. Latvia and Armenia will determine the outcome in the other match in the group.

At 19:00, the matches Belarus – Albania and Finland – San Marino will take place. Albania lead Group C1 with 12 points, while Belarus are second ahead of the direct clash. In the other match, Finland will look to consolidate their position against San Marino.

The final match of the evening is Croatia – Czech Republic. England beat Croatia 2:1 in the previous round, while Spain defeated the Czech Republic 2:0. The results left Spain and England level on points ahead of their head-to-head clash.

The group winners in League A will advance to the quarter-finals. After the group stage concludes, the draw for the knockout stage and the play-offs will take place on 20 November.