Last news in Fakti
Новини
Sport »
Zidane denies conflict with Mbappé ahead of Turkey match

Zidane denies conflict with Mbappé ahead of Turkey match

France coach dismissed rumours of tension with the captain as “nonsense” and confirmed that the forward has recovered for the decisive clash in Bordeaux

Nov 15, 2026 11:12 69

Zidane denies conflict with Mbappé ahead of Turkey match - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Zinedine Zidane dismissed speculation of a conflict with Kylian Mbappé ahead of France’s decisive match against Turkey in the Nations League. The coach said that his relationship with the captain was good and described reports of tension between them as „nonsense“.

„I don’t understand these things; it’s not a big problem. That’s why I’m not going to get involved in this debate,“ Zidane said.

He added that the communication between the two was normal for the relationship between a coach and a player. „We have a coach-player relationship with him and everything is going excellently. I can’t stop people from saying whatever they want, but this is nonsense. It’s a shame and quite irritating,“ the coach said.

Mbappé missed the 3-1 defeat to Italy in Milan due to a thigh muscle injury. Zidane confirmed that the forward had recovered and would be available for the match against Turkey.

France will host Turkey in Bordeaux in their final Group A1 match. A draw will be enough for „Les Bleus“ to secure a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals. The match is scheduled for Sunday at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux.

The France – Turkey match will be broadcast on DIEMA SPORT 2.