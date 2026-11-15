Arsène Wenger will not run for FIFA president and will not face the current head of world football’s governing body, Gianni Infantino. The decision was made following a period of reflection lasting around two and a half months.

L'Équipe and The Athletic report that Wenger is not expected to submit a candidacy. The Times and The Telegraph present the decision as a definitive withdrawal from the race. At this point, there has been no official announcement from FIFA or personal statement from the Frenchman, but the deadline for submitting candidacies is 18 November.

According to the reports, the former Arsenal manager has concluded that his chances of winning the election are limited. An additional factor is his reluctance to distance himself from football on the pitch.

The FIFA presidency would primarily direct him towards administrative, political and managerial tasks. Wenger prefers to remain connected to the sporting and technical development of the game, which is at the heart of his current work with the organisation.

In August, following the withdrawal of a controversial proposal to attract private investors to FIFA’s football business, Wenger said: “The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our sport with commitment, transparency and integrity.”

Gianni Infantino announced in May 2026 that he would run for a new term as FIFA president. The vote will be held on 18 March 2027 during the governing body’s congress in Rabat, Morocco.

Among the names linked to a possible challenge to Infantino are honorary president of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima and former footballer Ramón Vega. Wenger’s withdrawal removes one of the most recognisable potential candidates who could have united part of the European opposition to the incumbent president.

Wenger has been FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development since November 2019. Before that, he managed Arsenal for 22 years, leaving the managerial post in 2018.