Milan and Roma tracking Alejandro Balde, Romano claims

Milan and Roma continue to monitor Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said this, adding that the Spain international remains a name being watched by Italian clubs ahead of the next transfer windows.

Romano specified that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, offered Balde to Milan and other clubs in Italy during the summer transfer window. Milan and Roma are among the teams familiar with the situation surrounding the player and maintain good relations with the Portuguese agent.

During the summer, Barcelona valued Balde at between €50 million and €60 million for a permanent transfer. This figure presents a serious financial obstacle for Milan and Roma, as the player’s salary would also have to be added.

“Anyone who wants to sign Balde, even on loan, must take his salary into account,” Romano said. According to his information, the left-back earns around €5.5 million net per year. In a six-month deal, the club signing him would have to cover a significant expense solely for his wages.

According to Romano, Balde has received little playing time and wants to play more often. For now, there has been no confirmed offer from Milan or Roma, nor has there been an agreement over a transfer. The possibility of a loan depends on Barcelona’s decision, while a permanent transfer would require an investment of tens of millions of euros.

Because of the combination of his transfer fee and salary, Balde’s future remains open. Milan and Roma are among the clubs monitoring the situation, but no specific deal has yet been reached.