Bulgaria’s first world champions in trampoline gymnastics in the 11–12 age group

Ivilin Madzharov and Elena Mihaylova won the world title in trampoline gymnastics in the 11–12 age group. The Bulgarian duo triumphed in the new mixed synchronized trampoline event at the championships in Nanjing, China.

The two received 45.60 points in the final and remained at the top of the standings. The silver medals went to Japan’s Yuzuki Kikukawa and Ichika Tsuzuku with 44.68 points, while the bronze medals were won by Russians Viktor Babaev and Elisaveta Zvereva, who scored 44.49 points.

Thus, Madzharov and Mihaylova became Bulgaria’s first world champions in this age group and event. The difference from the Japanese duo was 0.92 points, while the gap to the third-place finishers was 1.11 points.

Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov congratulated the young athletes on their success.

“Despite the difficult conditions in which they train, these children have taken Bulgaria to the top of the world in an Olympic sport! This brings immense joy, but also immense responsibility for us! Elena Mihaylova and Ivilin Madzharov have written their names in golden letters in history as the first world champions in the new mixed synchronized event in their age group at the World Championships in China. Well done, children! We are proud of you! Congratulations to all the coaches and parents!”

Bulgaria’s participation in the category brought two more fourth-place finishes in synchronized trampoline. The World Trampoline Championships in Nanjing continue until November 15.