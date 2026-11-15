Nikolay Mihaylov: It Is Time for Accountability in Football

Nikolay Mihaylov launched sharp criticism at the management of Bulgarian football and called for personal accountability to be assumed immediately. The former national team goalkeeper published an open letter to the country’s football leadership on social media.

The statement was published after Bulgaria’s 0:5 loss to Iceland in Plovdiv in the Nations League, „24 Chasa“ reported. In it, Mihaylov said that the problems could not be explained solely by one match, coach or footballer.

„The problem is not just one particular match, one particular coach or one particular footballer. The problem lies in the overall state of Bulgarian football and the way it is managed,“ Mihaylov wrote.

He questioned the practice of seeking responsibility for the state of the sport solely from the previous leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union. In his post, the former national team player made a direct reference to the tenure of his father, Borislav Mihaylov.

According to Nikolay Mihaylov, promises of change have been made in recent years without clear action, measurable results or a long-term strategy following them. He identified the lack of vision, the alarming state of youth academies and insufficient conditions for the development of young footballers and coaches as problems.

The former goalkeeper also criticised the cycle in which a single victory leads to brief euphoria, followed once again by excuses and stagnation. In his words, this results in talents being overlooked, generations being lost and the development of coaches being hindered.

Mihaylov called on those in charge to present a concrete plan, clear objectives and transparency regarding what has and has not been achieved. He stressed that the national team and the Bulgaria shirt carry a responsibility that cannot be replaced by yet more promises.

Nikolay Mihaylov was named Bulgaria’s Footballer of the Year in 2011. He has had a long career as a goalkeeper for the national team.