Nikola Tsolov drew hundreds of fans in Sofia upon his return to Bulgaria ahead of the final races of the Formula 2 season. The driver met with fans in person and presented his brand’s new collection.

The event continues until 18:00, and interest in it has resulted in more than 800 advance registrations. Dozens of fans are waiting their turn for a photo and a personal meeting with the Bulgarian racer.

The Sofia meeting is taking place during the brief break before the decisive part of the season. Tsolov will take part in the final two rounds on the Formula 2 calendar – in Qatar from November 27 to 29 and in Abu Dhabi from December 4 to 6.

“As he climbs the career ladder, which we hope will take him all the way to the top, his time is becoming increasingly valuable and limited. Events like this are rare to organize, so we are extremely grateful that he has made time today to be here with us,” organizer Plamen Valkov told Gong.bg.

According to him, Tsolov is happy for the opportunity to meet his supporters and is grateful for the support he receives from the Bulgarian public.

“He is very happy about this organized opportunity to meet his fans and is extremely grateful for the support from the Bulgarian public, while he himself is very excited,” Valkov added.

The meeting in Sofia took place several days after Tsolov’s new role in the Red Bull system was announced. In 2027, he will be a reserve driver for Red Bull and Racing Bulls while continuing his preparations for a potential move to Formula 1.

Before that, the 19-year-old Bulgarian must finish the Formula 2 season. The final result of his first full campaign in the championship will also become clear after the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.