Barcelona receive four offers for Fermín López

Barcelona have received four offers from Premier League clubs for Fermín López, each worth around €100 million. The information was reported by the Catalan newspaper “Sport” and cited by FootballTransfers and Goal.

According to the reports, the 23-year-old midfielder’s strong performance against Atlético Madrid has intensified interest in him. Chelsea and Manchester United have been identified as the most active suitors, while the names of the other two English clubs have not been disclosed.

Chelsea had already made an offer for López in the summer. At the time, the bid was worth €70 million, but Barcelona and sporting director Deco considered it insufficient. According to Goal, the current offers from English clubs have reached €100 million and exceed the bids the Catalan club received during the previous transfer window.

Against the backdrop of the heightened interest, the player himself has shown no intention of leaving. Following Barcelona’s 6:1 victory over Alavés on 31 October, López told “Mundo Deportivo” about Manchester United’s interest: “I don’t pay attention to such news. I want to stay at Barça for as long as possible and I hope to finish my career at this club.”

This is López’s second public statement in recent weeks expressing his desire to continue his development at Barcelona. The club has also given no indication that it is ready to negotiate his sale, despite the size of the reported offers.

The Catalan club is planning a new meeting with the midfielder’s representatives to improve the financial terms of his contract. Barcelona and López agreed in January 2026 that his contract would be extended until 30 June 2031.

The deal retained the €500 million release clause. According to Spanish reports, however, López’s development in recent months has changed his position within the squad, and the club wants the contract to better reflect his role.

The specific offers from the four English clubs have not been officially confirmed by Barcelona. For now, the available information indicates that the interest is real, but the player’s intention is to remain at Camp Nou.