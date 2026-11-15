Nenad Minaković to referee Estonia – Bulgaria

Serbian referee Nenad Minaković will officiate Bulgaria’s national football team’s final match in the Nations League. The 37-year-old official from Novi Sad will referee Estonia and Bulgaria on November 16 at 19:00 at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

The appointment is for the Group C4 match of the tournament. A Serbian refereeing team will take charge of the game, with Nikola Borović and Boško Božović serving as Minaković’s assistants. Novak Simović will be the fourth official.

Two other Serbian referees will work in the video assistant referee system – Momčilo Marković, who has been appointed as the lead VAR official, and Pavle Tomić, his assistant. The delegation also includes a referee observer from Austria and a UEFA delegate from the Republic of Ireland.

Minaković is one of Serbia’s leading referees and has officiated Champions League matches over the past two seasons. This year, he has refereed five games, including the match between German side Stuttgart and Norwegian club Viking.

UEFA appointed Minaković as the referee for Stuttgart – Viking in the Champions League, while specialised data on his appointments this season also include matches in the Europa League, the Conference League and the Nations League.

The upcoming match in Tallinn will be Bulgaria’s last in the current edition of the tournament. The appointment of the refereeing team was published on the eve of the match, which is part of the final round of the group stage.