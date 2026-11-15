Lamine Yamal to Wear a Different Number Against England

Lamine Yamal will wear number 10 for Spain in the Nations League home match against England. The Barcelona winger usually plays with No. 19, but he will wear one of the most prestigious shirts in Spanish football for the crucial match in Madrid.

The change became possible after regular number 10 Dani Olmo was ruled out of Spain's squad due to injury. In the previous match against the Czech Republic, the shirt was worn by Víctor Muñoz, but for the game against England he will switch to No. 19.

Yamal missed Spain's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic due to a knee problem. Ahead of the match against England, head coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that the 19-year-old footballer has recovered.

„He is in perfect condition,“ said Luis de la Fuente.

Yamal is expected to start and play a leading role in Spain's attack. His return gives the hosts another option on the wing in a match that could affect the standings in the group.

The Spanish team comes into the match after a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Yamal was left out of the squad for that game, while Muñoz took the vacant number 10.

Now the roles have been reversed. Yamal will wear No. 10 against the „Three Lions,“ while Muñoz will wear No. 19. The match in Madrid is Spain's next test in the Nations League, and attention will also be focused on the young star's physical condition following his injury.