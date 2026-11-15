Aryna Sabalenka added to the Myrotvorets database

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has been included in the database of the Ukrainian Myrotvorets project. Her profile appeared there on the evening of November 14, following the controversy surrounding her match against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals.

The authors cite “incitement of interethnic and interreligious hatred,” participation in “acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine,” and public support for Russian aggression and the killings of Ukrainian citizens as the reasons.

Sabalenka lost the match to Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 and was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament. Following one of the rallies, the Belarusian tennis player reacted emotionally with profanities. They could not be heard in the television broadcast, but the moment was circulated in a video, with viewers trying to decipher the words by the movement of her lips.

Initially, the reaction was perceived as an insult aimed at Svitolina and her Ukrainian supporters. Shortly afterward, Sabalenka explained her position on social media.

“My words were not directed at Elina. I was upset because of a small group of spectators who were aggressively celebrating my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in that moment,” Sabalenka wrote.

She added that she should have handled her frustration in a different way and apologized to those who were offended. Sabalenka congratulated Svitolina on the match and wished her success in the remainder of the tournament.

The victory over Sabalenka secured Svitolina second place in Group 2 and a spot in the semifinals. There, the Ukrainian defeated Czech player Linda Noskova and reached the final of the WTA Finals.

In the title match, Svitolina will face Russian player Mirra Andreeva. Andreeva won Group 2 and defeated American Jessica Pegula in the semifinal.

Myrotvorets is a Ukrainian non-governmental project that publishes information about people considered by its authors to be linked to actions against Ukraine’s national security. Inclusion in the database itself does not constitute a court ruling and does not automatically mean that criminal proceedings have been initiated.