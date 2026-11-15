Great News for Malena Zamfirova: The Bulgarian Star Is Back on the Slopes

Malena Zamfirova is back on the snow, but for now she is training on skis. The Bulgarian snowboarder continues her recovery after the serious injury she suffered in March at the Czech winter resort of Špindlerův Mlýn, where she was struck by a skier.

The 17-year-old athlete underwent several major surgeries and additional procedures. She is now gradually returning to training, without rushing the process. Her goal is to compete again in the Snowboard World Cup, but recovery remains the priority.

“Skiing is much easier”

Zamfirova is back on the slopes together with her brother Tervel, who is a bronze medallist in the parallel giant slalom from the Milan-Cortina Games.

“Skiing is much easier; I am standing on both of my feet. Alpine snowboarding requires a great deal of precision, strength and balance. I still do not feel confident enough on one edge,” Malena Zamfirova told bTV.

The difference between the two disciplines is significant because of the way the strain is distributed and balance is maintained. That is why ski training is part of the Bulgarian athlete’s gradual path back to snowboarding.

Training and Physiotherapy

Zamfirova continues to train and attend physiotherapy. She is preparing her body for the next stage of her recovery, which will determine when she can return to full training and competition.

“Every day I fight to make this possible – I train, attend physiotherapy and prepare my body. The injury is very serious and, unfortunately, it will take more time than I wanted,” the snowboarder said.

Since the accident, she has already taken several steps beyond traditional rehabilitation. In September, she rode a motorcycle again, and before that she also took up kitesurfing.

Zamfirova also received support from her competitors in the global snowboarding community. They wished her a speedy recovery and a return to the slopes, while the Bulgarian athlete continues preparing for a new beginning in her career.

Sources: btvsport.bg